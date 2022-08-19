Advisor OS LLC Sells 46,248 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VIG traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $157.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,793. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

