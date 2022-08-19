Advisor OS LLC Sells 912 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $960,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 171,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. 34,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

