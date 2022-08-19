Advisor OS LLC Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

