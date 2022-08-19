Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,340.83.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. Adyen has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

