Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGLE. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.17.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.78. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $8.50.
Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,797,435 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.