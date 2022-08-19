Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGLE. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.17.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.78. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. Equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,797,435 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

