Aeon (AEON) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $2.44 million and $298.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeon has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00683251 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

