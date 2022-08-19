Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down to $35.75

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $34.10. Affirm shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 123,212 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens downgraded Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affirm in a report on Sunday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Affirm Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

About Affirm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

