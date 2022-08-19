Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 201,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

