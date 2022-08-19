Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.38-1.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.18.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.99. 35,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average is $127.69. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

