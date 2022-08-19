Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Agiliti Stock Performance

NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $26.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 12,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $242,466.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,842.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $1,976,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Agiliti by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 47,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Agiliti by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Agiliti by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

