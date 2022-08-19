Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 1.2% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $53,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $6.53 on Friday, reaching $114.74. 194,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,059. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,380 shares of company stock valued at $89,388,535 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.41.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.