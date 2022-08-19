AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.33

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.33 and traded as low as C$14.20. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$14.63, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

