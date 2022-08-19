AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.33

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.33 and traded as low as C$14.20. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$14.63, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.38.
AirBoss of America Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Insider Transactions at AirBoss of America
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
