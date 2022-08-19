Akropolis (AKRO) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Akropolis has a market cap of $20.21 million and $3.62 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akropolis has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akropolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

