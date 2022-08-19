Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Trading Down 6.3 %
Akzo Nobel stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.
About Akzo Nobel
