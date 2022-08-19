Alchemist Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.57 Million (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00014607 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $264,610.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003714 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00074237 BTC.

About Alchemist

Alchemist (MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

