Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Alfen Stock Performance
OTC:ALFNF opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. Alfen has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $92.93.
Alfen Company Profile
