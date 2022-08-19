Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTC:ALFNF opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. Alfen has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $92.93.

Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids, grid connections, and supplementary offerings for the greenhouse horticulture sector, EV fast-charging hubs, and solar PV farms.

