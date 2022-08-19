Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Boosted by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 345,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,247,326. The company has a market capitalization of $237.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

