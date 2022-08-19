Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

BABA traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.36. The company had a trading volume of 263,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,247,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a market cap of $236.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

