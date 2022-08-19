Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

