Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $101.39

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.39 and last traded at $102.30, with a volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Melius initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $259,817 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 482,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,510,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.