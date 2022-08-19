Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $101.39

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.39 and last traded at $102.30, with a volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Melius initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $259,817 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 482,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,510,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

