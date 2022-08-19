Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.80.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $105.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.36. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $259,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

