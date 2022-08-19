Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.80.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $105.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.36. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $215.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $259,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.