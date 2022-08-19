Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $942.93

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 942.93 ($11.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,025.44 ($12.39). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,012 ($12.23), with a volume of 224,867 shares trading hands.

Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 943.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 955.90.

Alliance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

