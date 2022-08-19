Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Critical Contrast

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allison Transmission and XOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.40 billion 1.57 $442.00 million $4.60 8.54 XOS $5.05 million 58.33 $23.40 million ($0.20) -9.00

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Allison Transmission has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 18.14% 66.88% 10.26% XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allison Transmission and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 3 2 0 0 1.40 XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus target price of $38.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. XOS has a consensus target price of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 286.57%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Summary

XOS beats Allison Transmission on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under the Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under the ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

