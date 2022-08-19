Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 257.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,796 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.24% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,423 shares of company stock worth $3,772,033 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,918. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDRX. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

