Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,364. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $14.07.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
