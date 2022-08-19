Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,364. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

