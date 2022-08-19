Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 91,061 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAU shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

