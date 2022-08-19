Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $230.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,586,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $223.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

