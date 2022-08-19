Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) & Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% 4.45% Alphabet 25.89% 28.65% 20.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tiga Acquisition and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 1 19 0 2.95

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $158.40, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

67.9% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Alphabet $257.64 billion 6.04 $76.03 billion $5.38 21.97

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Summary

Alphabet beats Tiga Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.