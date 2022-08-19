Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 95,137 shares.The stock last traded at $8.77 and had previously closed at $8.71.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Aluminum Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth about $327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

