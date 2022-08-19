AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $19.29

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $18.46. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 419,609 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.50.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

AMC Entertainment’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 22nd.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

