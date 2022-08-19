Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,860 shares during the period. Amcor accounts for about 0.7% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 177,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,213,889. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

