AMEPAY Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

AMEPAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

