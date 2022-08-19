América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in América Móvil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 42.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

