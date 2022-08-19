American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 125.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.7%.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software Stock Down 2.8 %

AMSWA stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,527. American Software has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $630.92 million, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American Software by 88.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Software by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.