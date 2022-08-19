America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 58,227 shares.The stock last traded at $86.40 and had previously closed at $92.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $523.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,745,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

