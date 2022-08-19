Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Raised to $33.00 at Evercore ISI

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

COLD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $37.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

