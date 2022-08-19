Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,710. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $37.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

