AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 128,614 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,614 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.41 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

