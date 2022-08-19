AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 220,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

