AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V opened at $215.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.54 and its 200 day moving average is $210.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $406.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

