AMG National Trust Bank Invests $4.15 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,677 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 5.8 %

Halliburton stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

