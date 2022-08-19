AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 322 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $112.58 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.