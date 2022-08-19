AMG National Trust Bank Sells 10,678 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

