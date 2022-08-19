AMG National Trust Bank Sells 154 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PALL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $200.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.02. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $143.06 and a 1 year high of $298.21.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

