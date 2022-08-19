AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,417 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

