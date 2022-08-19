AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up about 2.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.28. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,904. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $99.52 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

