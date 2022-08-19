Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02), with a volume of 10,950,897 shares traded.

Amur Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 32.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of £20.89 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

Amur Minerals Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in locating, evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

