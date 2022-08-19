Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices updated its Q4 guidance to $2.47-2.67 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.67 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.95.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after buying an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after purchasing an additional 218,232 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,941,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $21,301,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 56,936.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

