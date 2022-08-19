Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices updated its Q4 guidance to $2.47-2.67 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.67 EPS.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.95.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

