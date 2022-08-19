Analysts Set Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) PT at $18.60

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hans Moebius acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hans Moebius bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,767 shares of company stock valued at $39,723 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $3.81 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.